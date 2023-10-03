MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In Some Districts Before Monsoon Bids Farewell This Weekend

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and Shahdol regions are expected to witness heavy rainfall on October 3-4, as an active weather system moves in. The monsoon season is set to bid farewell to the state in the next 4-5 days, with night temperatures expected to range between 18 to 20 degrees Celsius from October 15. This will bring a cool pinkish hue to the nights.

Meteorologist SN Sahu explained that the active system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the districts of Rewa and Shahdol in the next two days. The entire state is expected to bid farewell to the monsoon by October 5-6. However, a trough line passing through the state in the coming week may bring light showers.

According to local reports, monsoon had made its entry into Madhya Pradesh on June 24 and became active on June 25. According to weather scientist HS Pandey, the monsoon season usually lasts from June to September. Hence, with September 30, the monsoon season officially concludes.

The state has received an average of 37.22 inches of rain from June 1 to October 1. This marks a slight 0.4% reduction compared to the typical rainfall. The western part of the state experienced 3% more rainfall than average, while the eastern part saw a 4% deficit.

Narsinghpur recorded the highest rainfall at 51.75 inches, surpassing the normal 41.40 inches, marking a 125% excess. Bhind experienced a rainfall surplus of 141%, with a normal rainfall of 24.11 inches, receiving 34.22 inches so far.

Over 40 inches of rainfall or more was recorded in Jabalpur, Sehore, Raisen, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Nivari, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, and Anuppur.

Satna recorded the lowest rainfall at 23.62 inches, followed by Ashoknagar at 23.81 inches. Rewa and Sidhi also experienced below-average rainfall.

Weather Forecast:

Moderate to heavy rain: Singrauli, Anuppur districts.

Light rain: Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Balaghat districts.

Current Weather in Major Cities:

Bhopal: Expect partly sunny weather, with no rain forecast.

Indore: Intense sunlight anticipated, contributing to warmth and humidity.

Gwalior: Temperatures may soar beyond 35 degrees Celsius, with lingering humidity.

Jabalpur: Light rain possible, along with partly sunny conditions.

Ujjain: Intense heat expected, with temperatures possibly exceeding 35 degrees Celsius."

