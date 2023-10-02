Gwalior Police Rescue 2 Abducted From Bhopal, 4 Accused Held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have rescued two persons who were abducted from Rani Kamalapati railway station two days ago and arrested four accused.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh said that one of the abducted persons, identified as Arpit Shukla (30), who works at a bank had gone to the railway station on Saturday to receive one of his friends, Ayush, who was coming from Gwalior. When Shukla did not return home and his bike was not found at the station, his kin lodged a missing person complaint.

Shukla’s elder brother Ravi said that Ayush was abducted by several people after which Arpit was abducted too. Both of them were taken to Gwalior and the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore by making a video call to Ravi. Ravi approached the Govindpura police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police plunged into action and contacted the Padav police in Gwalior, who traced the caller’s location and rescued both Ayush as well as Arpit from the clutches of the abductors. A team from Govindpura police station has gone to Gwalior to bring Arpit back soon, SHO Singh said.

Guna SP appointed SAF Gwalior commandant

Guna district superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Sagar has been transferred and appointed as commandant 2nd SAF battalion Gwalior. The state government issued the orders in this regard on Monday.

Commandant 2nd SAF Gwalior Vijay Kumar Khatri has been appointed as Guna SP till further orders.

