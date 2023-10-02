Bhopal: Crime Branch Arrests 12 Liquor Traffickers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Monday claimed to have arrested 12 persons involved in trafficking of illicit liquor within 48 hours.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch also seized 339.27 litres of illicit liquor from the possession of the arrested.

As per Chouhan’s comments, all the accused were involved in trafficking of illicit liquor. They were identified as Sanjay Tiwari, Rao, Dashrath Masle, Pappu Ali, Kamlesh Sen, Arun Ahire, Ajay Londe, Sandeep Patel, Vijay Rai, Deepak Kuchbandiya, Roop Singh Kushwaha and Mukesh Godane. Three of them are listed criminals. The accused were arrested in different localities following a tip-off.

The ADCP said that the crackdown on illicit liquor trafficking and transportation will be carried out at a speedy pace in the future too. The total cost of the seized booty is around Rs 3.50 lakh, he added.

Married woman jumps to death from 4th floor

An argument between husband and wife took an ugly turn when the latter jumped to death from the fourth floor of the building in Katara Hills. The incident took place on Sunday late night.

Katara hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said woman who took the extreme step was Aarti Patil (34). She was married to Devendra Patil in 2011. The couple did not have any children and had frequent disputes. They had moved to Bhopal three years back.

On Sunday, Devendra and Aarti had an argument following which Aarti jumped from the building.

She banged against the ground and died on the spot. She was rushed to AIIMS hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The police have sent the body for post-mortem. They have begun probing the case, SHO Prajapati said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |