Rahul And Priyanka Lying To People Of Madhya Pradesh Says BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president VD Sharma has slammed the Congress party saying that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had lied during 2018 assembly polls and this time Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was lying now.

Sharma made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Monday in view of the visits of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

"It doesn't matter if Priyanka Gandhi comes or Rahul Gandhi comes to the state. During the 2018 state assembly polls, Rahul had lied in the state. This time Priyanka Gandhi is lying," Sharma said.

"Madhya Pradesh asks Priyanka Gandhi why people of your alliance (INDIA alliance) are abusing Sanatanis", the BJP leader added.

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Dhar on Oct 5

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Dhar district on October 5.

Hitting back at the BJP leader Sharma's remark, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said that BJP was going to lose in the upcoming assembly polls, that is why the BJP President was continuously making such statements and allegations.

'BJP is losing the upcoming assembly elections'

"BJP is losing the upcoming assembly elections, that is why the BJP President is continuously making such statements and allegations. During the 2018 assembly elections, union home minister Amit Shah was the national president of BJP and he continuously visited Madhya Pradesh. He had said at that time that BJP would bring over 200 seats but the public had given him a crushing defeat in that election and considered all his promises as false," Hafeez said.

He added that the public's trust was with Congress then and it was with Congress even now. The people of Madhya Pradesh trust the Congress leaders and would make Congress win in the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, speaking about MP Yashodhara Raje Scindia who wished not to contest upcoming assembly polls citing health issues, the state BJP chief said, "She suffered from COVID-19 four times and due to health issues she had requested the organisation not to contest the elections this time." The organisation will take decision on her request, he added.

The BJP leader also paid tribute to father of nation Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

He also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of implementing Gandhi's ideas at the grassroots level in the country. Today, the whole nation is following Gandhi's resolve to clean India under the leadership of PM Modi."

