Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Seeds of anger

Many IPS officers have got the spike with a person holding a constitutional post for giving adverse remarks in the confidential report (CR) of an honest colleague of theirs. Nobody can contest the honesty and efficiency of the officer in whose CR adverse comments were made. It came to light that even a few IPS officers, who are not on good terms with the upright colleague, had supported the latter. The IPS officer’s stand on a few issues, for which the adverse remarks were given, was correct. Such adverse comments in the CR will barely make any difference to the officer who is at the end of his career. But by giving adverse comments in the CR of this officer, the person handling the important assignment has munged his relationship with many in the corridors of power. The relationship between the IPS officer and the person holding the high office embittered when they were working in the same organisation. Since the IPS officer’s right decisions did not click with the nature of this person, the officer was transferred. There was no problem till then, but giving adverse comments in his CR has sowed the seeds of anger also among those who are close to the person holding the office.

Massive jolt

The list of candidates for the ensuing election issued by the BJP shocked two retired IAS officers seeking tickets from the party leadership. The list shattered the hopes of these two retired officers, because both were lobbying hard for tickets. One of them sought a ticket from Mahakaushal region, but the leader, through whom the officer was seeking a ticket, was made a candidate from the assembly constituency. The retired officer reportedly collected a huge amount of money for contesting the ensuing polls. The other officer demanded a ticket from Anuppur district where he had camped for a long time and taken out a Yatra to impress the senior leaders of the party and put up his biodata before them. Now that their efforts to get tickets have fallen through, they are looking despondent. The condition, both the leaders are in, has disheartened other retired officers seeking tickets for the upcoming polls.

Minister’s loss

A talkative minister has incurred a huge loss. He got angry with another minister from his native place and a senior IAS officer for it. The minister had been trying for many days to relaunch a policy shut by the government. The minister took sweetener for the election from those supposed to get benefits from the policy. The minister got the scheme relaunched by using his clout, but since the government did not restart it from the back dates, the people, from whom the minister took carrots, could not get the benefits. Now that these people are mounting pressure on the minister to return the dough, he has gone into hiding. The minister has opened a front in Delhi against a senior officer. When another minister came to know of the payoff connected to the policy, he used his weight in the government to damage his colleague.

ACS ticked off

An Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) got a dressing-down from Bade Sahib. The ACS, asked to prepare a draft about an announcement of the Chief Minister, has begun to collect information for it, although the dates for enforcement of Model Code of Conduct are nearing. When Bade Sahib wanted to know from the ACS about the progress of the task he was given, the latter failed to give any reply. Since the ACS was fumbling for an answer, the Bade Sahib blew him up in the presence of all other officers. The ACS was told to leave the meeting and get back with all the required information. So upset was the ACS by the ticking-off that he fell ill. The Bade Sahib does not like him. Both worked together in a department and, during this period, whenever the Bade Sahib made any policy, the ACS used to reveal it to a businessman. The Bade Sahib has since told off the ACS many times.

PS’s wrath

A female Principal Secretary (PS) is hot under the collar with the commissioner of her department. The government has to dispose of a case and, the higher-ups in the administration, directed the commissioner to prepare a file for it. So, the commissioner has got busy preparing the file. After completing the work, he sent the file to the PS. Since she takes less interest in work, the file was lying on her table. The commissioner’s efforts to get the file cleared by her failed, for, the officer could not meet his boss. The commissioner then informed the higher-ups about it. Consequently, the PS got a ticking-off from the top brass. Now, she is very angry with the commissioner, whom she not only hauled over the coals, but also threatened him with dire consequences. Caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, an upset commissioner thinks he should not have locked horns with the PS. Now, the commissioner is trying to take the higher-ups into confidence, so that the PS’s annoyance may not damage him. Since the female PS evades work, the government is unhappy with her.

Minister-officer nexus

The reports of set-to between the bureaucrats and the ministers are common, but there is a department where one can see a different picture. An IAS officer is collecting funds for the minister of his department. The works, concerned with the sweetener for the minister, are on top priority of this officer. There was an underhand deal between the minister and a few contractors. The deal stuck for a long time, but the officer settled it by using his clout and directed his subordinates in the district to carry out the orders of the minister. The officer says the minister played an important role in transferring him to the department, so he wants to pay him back by collecting funds for the minister for the upcoming election. The minister is very happy with the officer and praises his way of working in every meeting.

