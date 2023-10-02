Bhopal: Congress Leader Digvijaya Warns Admn After Cops Stop Tribal Leader's 'Loktantra Bacho' Yatra At Lambakheda

Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has warned the administration of 'dharna' after his 'Samvidhan Bacho, Loktantra Bacho Yatra' (Save Constitution, Save Democracy) was stopped at

Lambakhera area of Bhopal on Monday. The rally is being taken out by tribal leader Sunil Adivashi to highlight the 'atrocities and extortion' faced by the community.

The rally was heading towards Bhopal from Vidisha when it was stopped at Lambakhera area by the police. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh reached the spot and warned the administration of 'dharna' if the cops try to disrupt the rally.

Yatra taken out by the tribal leader Sunil Adivashi

The Yatra is taken out by the tribal leader Sunil Adivashi from Vidisha to Bhopal. The Yatra is scheduled to join at Roshanpura square later in the day.

The motive of the Yatra is to highlight the atrocities and extortion being faced by the tribal people in the state. The disparity of uneven distribution of wealth and resources among the citizens of the state is also being highlighted.

The Yatra was stopped by the police at Lambakhera, on getting the information about the incident. The ex-CM reached the spot and have discussion with the police officials.

The ex-CM warned them that if they wants to stop the Yatra, he and the other members will stage dharna in protest.

