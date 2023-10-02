 Bhopal: Congress Leader Digvijaya Warns Admn After Cops Stop Tribal Leader's 'Loktantra Bacho' Yatra At Lambakheda
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress Leader Digvijaya Warns Admn After Cops Stop Tribal Leader's 'Loktantra Bacho' Yatra At Lambakheda

Bhopal: Congress Leader Digvijaya Warns Admn After Cops Stop Tribal Leader's 'Loktantra Bacho' Yatra At Lambakheda

Assembly Election are nearing and the political parties are putting their strength to attract more people towards them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has warned the administration of 'dharna' after his 'Samvidhan Bacho, Loktantra Bacho Yatra' (Save Constitution, Save Democracy) was stopped at
Lambakhera area of Bhopal on Monday. The rally is being taken out by tribal leader Sunil Adivashi to highlight the 'atrocities and extortion' faced by the community.
The rally was heading towards Bhopal from Vidisha when it was stopped at Lambakhera area by the police. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh reached the spot and warned the administration of 'dharna' if the cops try to disrupt the rally.

Read Also
'Guest For Two Months': Kamal Nath Criticizes MP CM Chouhan, Highlights Congress' Achievements
article-image

Yatra taken out by the tribal leader Sunil Adivashi

The Yatra is taken out by the tribal leader Sunil Adivashi from Vidisha to Bhopal. The Yatra is scheduled to join at Roshanpura square later in the day.

The motive of the Yatra is to highlight the atrocities and extortion being faced by the tribal people in the state. The disparity of uneven distribution of wealth and resources among the citizens of the state is also being highlighted.

The Yatra was stopped by the police at Lambakhera, on getting the information about the incident. The ex-CM reached the spot and have discussion with the police officials.

The ex-CM warned them that if they wants to stop the Yatra, he and the other members will stage dharna in protest.

Read Also
Bhopal Lake De-weeded, Cleaned By Sudharshan Chakra Corps
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹19K Crore In Gwalior, Woos Voters With 'Grih Pravesh'

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹19K Crore In Gwalior, Woos Voters With 'Grih Pravesh'

MP: Tiger Kills Elderly Man In Bandhavgarh; 2nd Death In Less Than Fortnight

MP: Tiger Kills Elderly Man In Bandhavgarh; 2nd Death In Less Than Fortnight

MP Weather Update: Monsoon To Bid Goodbye After 1st Week; Temperature Will Start To Drop From Oct 10

MP Weather Update: Monsoon To Bid Goodbye After 1st Week; Temperature Will Start To Drop From Oct 10

Rahul And Priyanka Lying To People Of Madhya Pradesh Says BJP

Rahul And Priyanka Lying To People Of Madhya Pradesh Says BJP

"Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behnas Will Miss Me," Shivraj's Emotional Address To Women Triggers...