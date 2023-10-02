Bhopal Lake De-weeded, Cleaned By Sudharshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerted effort to preserve the natural beauty and ecological balance of the iconic Bhopal Lake, Strike Sappers under the aegis of Sudharshan Chakra Corps. Bhopal, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, environmentalists, and local authorities joined hands for a massive cleanliness drive and de-weeding campaign.

The initiative, took place on Sunday, aimed to restore the lake's pristine condition and promote environmental sustainability.

The Bhopal Lake, nestled in the heart of the city, has been facing environmental challenges due to increased pollution and overgrowth of aquatic weeds, affecting its aquatic life and aesthetic appeal. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Sudharshan Chakra Corps, Bhopal and local authorities took the initiative to rejuvenate this vital ecosystem.

Campaign garnered widespread community support

The campaign garnered widespread community support, with volunteers from various walks of life coming forward to participate actively. Their dedication and enthusiasm played a pivotal role in the success of the initiative. Participants removed plastic waste, debris, and other pollutants from the lake's shores and underwater. This not only improved the visual appeal of the lake but also prevented further harm to the local ecosystem. Aquatic plants such as water hyacinth and algae were carefully removed from the lake to restore its natural balance. This action allows native aquatic life to thrive and improves water quality. The local government played a crucial role by providing logistical support and waste disposal facilities, demonstrating their commitment to environmental sustainability.

Example of collaboration between forces & local authorities

The Bhopal Lake cleanliness drive and de-weeding campaign serve as a shining example of collaboration between forces & local authorities. By working together and fostering a sense of responsibility, the army have taken a significant step towards safeguarding the natural heritage for future generations. Sudarshan Chakra Corps and its formations undertook mega drive towards cleanliness drive organised pan india.

