Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dow chemical did not appear at the court hearing in Bhopal on Tuesday. District and sessions Court had summoned Dow chemicals in connection with gas tragedy.

Bhopal Dow chemical has challenged Bhopal court jurisdiction on ground that Dow company is US based so it cannot be prosecuted in Bhopal court.

Gas victims said that the High Court has already rejected jurisdiction issues in 2094.

Advocate Sandeep Gupta who appeared on behalf of Dow chemical, said in 2004 the matter pertained to Dow chemical of Singapore,however, now it is of Dow chemical US.

The CBI didn't take any objection. Bhopal court has reserved the order.

Dow chemical has further said to submit details of objection. The Bhopal district court has given time of November 25.

