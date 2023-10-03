Bhopal Metro Completes Trial Run With Shivraj On Board; Metro Train May Be Expanded To Vidisha & Sehore, Hints CM (WATCH)

Pic By: Mahesh Raikwar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro successfully completed its trial run on Tuesday, with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on board. The train covered a distance of 5km from Subash Nagar depot to reach Rani Kamlapti.

In the momentous event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the Bhopal Metro. Adding a traditional touch, CM Chouhan performed Kanya Pujan.

Dubbing the Metro train as a revolutionary step in the direction of transportation, he spoke about extending Metro train facility in future to Vidisha and Raisen and Sehore under the Metro network.

Recalling old days, Shivraj said, "I used to travel with 'Tanga', 'Bhat Suar' in Bhopal. From autos to city buses, I have seen Bhopal's diverse modes of transportation evolve over the years. Today, as we inaugurate the Bhopal Metro, it marks a remarkable journey from those days to a modern and efficient transportation system." Said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal Metro is set to extend its reach with the laying of 31 km of tracks. With a trial run completed in a period of just 18 months, the Bhopal Metro is poised to benefit over 7 lakh passengers. The washrooms at metro stations are equipped with world-class amenities catering to the needs of male, female, transgender and people with special abilities.

The launch witnessed the presence of several corporators, along with Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai.

The metro promises a host of features for the convenience and safety of passengers:

Automated Entry & Exit Doors: Effortless boarding and disembarking with automated doors.

Onboard Announcements: Regular announcements in both Hindi and English for passenger guidance.

CCTV Surveillance: Ensuring passenger security with CCTV cameras inside.

Frequent Connectivity: Metro services available every 2 minutes for efficient travel.

Customer Care Corners: Enquiry and customer support centers at every metro station for passenger assistance.

Solar Panels: Embracing sustainability, stations are equipped with solar panels to minimize electricity consumption.