Bhopal: Swarnashree Performs At Ekai Ram Rahim

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhajan singer Swarnashree and her troupe from Vrindavan presented devotional songs, which enchanted the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Monday evening.

It was part of programme of devotional songs, Ekai Ram Rahim, organised by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya to mark 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Swarnashree began with Guru Vandana.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and culture minister Usha Thakur paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“We celebrate the birth anniversary of great men so that we can follow their virtues,” Thakur said. Besides, a book, Gandhiji ka Shiksha Darshan, published by Dharmpal Shodhpeeth and another book, Adi Shankracharya, published by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya were released.