Bhopal: ‘70% Of Health Care Services Depend On Pvt Sector’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 70% of health care services are dependent on the private sector, said professor Imrana Kadir. She was speaking on, Health: Challenges and Future, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Madhya Pradesh and Hum Sab at Manjari Library, Seven Hills School in the city on Monday.

Delivering a keynote speaker, Kadir said that at the time of the country's independence, the idea was to provide primary basic health care to he poorest of the poor in the country. She spoke in detail on important schemes and policies including Bhore Committee, National Health Bill 2009, National Rural Health Mission to provide health services to the people in India.

About the current health conditions of the country, she said that in the name of Structural Adjustment Policy, privatisation of health services began in 1990s and gradually increased. She said present policies were promoting privatisation in the health sector. National Rural Health Mission is also in trouble and the government is reducing budget allocation, Kadir added.

Dr Manisha, who presided over the programme, said our policies did not pay adequate attention to social and mental health. She said schemes like Ayushman Bharat were only for hospitalised patients whereas primary health care services, referrals and mental and social health needed equal attention.

