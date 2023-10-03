 "Like Snake And Mongoose," Tejasvi Surya On Opposition's INDIA Alliance
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Tejasvi Surya |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has described the Opposition alliance as a "snake and mongoose coming together."

"The alliance is like snake and mongoose coming together. Before the formation of INDIA Alliance, these people used to secretly do anti-Hindu politics. They used to do anti-Hindu and anti-India politics by wearing the burqa of secularism. But today they are openly speaking against Sanatan culture and Sanatan Dharma," the BJP Yuva Morcha National President told reporters in Narmadapuram on Monday.

The Bengaluru South MP further said that DMK says the INDIA alliance was created to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. Elsewhere, another ally tries to break the Hindu community on caste lines.

'Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality'

On September 2, Udhayanidhi, who is also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, while, addressing a 'Santana Abolition Conference' said, "Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality."

He compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, or the Coronavirus and said, "Few things cannot be opposed; those should be abhorred only. We cannot oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. That's how we eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

DMK leader remarks created a political slugfest in the country with leaders of political rivals NDA and INDIA alliance taking potshots at each other.

