Bhopal: 470 Run For Wildlife Protection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 470 people took part in the marathon, Run for Wildlife Protection, on Monday to raise awareness for protection of wild animals and forests.

The event was organised by Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya and Bhopal Forest Division under Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.

The marathon began from gate no 2 located on Bhadbhada Road of Van Vihar and reached Manav Sangrahalaya via Bhadbhada Square, Depot Square, Smart City, Tribal Museum and ended at entrance number 1 of Van Vihar.

After the marathon, a prize distribution function was held. In men’s category, first prize was given to Mangal Singh, the second, third, fourth and fifth to Chandrashekhar Meen, Ankit Pal, Shubham Lowanshi and Rajendra Parmar respectively.

In the women’s category, Krishna Yadav, Smita Maran, Ishwari Markam, Madhu Mishra, Priyanka Toppo got the first, second, third, fourth and fifth prize respectively. T-shirts and certificates were given to all participants.