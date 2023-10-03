Gas Victims Welcome Serving Bhopal Court Notice To Dow Chemicals; Demand CBI Should Ensure Speedy Prosecution

Bhopal District Court Serves Summon On Dow Chemical Co | AFP/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Welcoming the summon of Bhopal District Court served on Dow Chemical Company in the US recently, the 1984 gas tragedy victims said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should expedite prosecution of US Corporation that owns Union Carbide. The gas victims talked to media here on Monday.

“It is likely that tomorrow, for the first time in 36 years, a foreigner accused will appear in Bhopal District Court to respond to criminal charges of Bhopal Gas Disaster. This became possible due to support extended by 12 members of US Congress in response to requests by our supporters in International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal,” said Rashida Be, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Balkrishna Namdeo, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogee Sangharsh Morcha said, “In 1987, CBI charged Union Carbide with culpable homicide punishable by imprisonment of 10 years and fine. By taking over Union Carbide in 2001, Dow Chemical committed a crime punishable by 3 years in prison and fine under Section 212 of IPC. Tomorrow, they may make their first appearance after 7 summons issued by Bhopal District Court in last 18 years.”

Read Also Bhopal Lake De-weeded, Cleaned By Sudharshan Chakra Corps

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)