Bhopal: Changes In 19 Trains’ Arrival, Departure Time; Check WCR New Time Table Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railways has released the new time table that has come into effect from October 1, 2023. Changes have been made in their arrival and departure. The timing of 19 trains has been changed at the originating/destination point under Western Central Railway (WCR).

Change in departure time:

* 22181 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express Train - (Earlier Time: 15:30 PM) will now depart at 15:15 hrs

* 11705 Jabalpur-Rewa Shuttle Express train - (Earlier time 07:20 hrs) will now depart at 07:10 am.

* 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminus Express train - (earlier time 16:40 hrs) will now depart at 16:30 hrs.

* 19811 Kota-Etawah Express train - (formerly 23:50 hrs) will now depart at 00:10 AM.

* 19807 Kota-Hisar Express train - (earlier time 23:50 hrs) will now depart at 23:45 hrs.

* 19813 Kota-Hisar Express train - (former time 23:50 hrs) will now depart at 23:45 hrs.

* 19104 Kota-Ratlam Express train - (Earlier time 13:40 PM) will now depart at 13:30 hrs

* 19342 Bina-Nagda Express Train - Earlier time was 06:50 am and now changed time is 07:20 am.

Change in arrival time:

* 12159 Amravati-Jabalpur Express Train - Earlier time was 06:55 am and now changed time is 05:50 am.

* 11652 Singrauli-Jabalpur Intercity Express Train - Earlier timing is 11:30 hrs and now changed timing is 11:40 hrs.

* 22937 Rajkot-Rewa Express Train - Earlier time was 17:15 hrs and now changed time is 17:30 hrs.

* 20905 Ektanagar-Rewa Express Train - Earlier timing was 17:15 hrs and now changed time is 17:30 hrs.

* 15205 Lucknow-Jabalpur Chitrakoot Express Train - Earlier time was 05:30 am and now changed time is 05:40 am.

* 20452 New Delhi- Sogaria Express Train - Earlier time was 13:25 PM and now changed time is 13:30 PM.

* 19819 Vadodara-Kota Express Train - Earlier time was 21:35 PM and now changed time is 21:30 PM.

* 19110 Mathura-Kota Memu Express Train - Earlier time was 13:30 hrs and now changed time is 13:20 hrs.

* 06619 Itarsi-Katni MEMU Express Train - Former time 11:30 hrs and now revised time 11:35 hrs.

* 11603 Kota-Bina MEMU Express Train - Former time at 16:45 hrs and now revised time is 17:20 hrs.

* 01884 Gwalior-Bina Express Train - Former timing is 17:30 hrs and now changed time is 16:30 hrs.

