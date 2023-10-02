Bhopal: Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha Slaps Rest House Receptionist, No Police Plaint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satna Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha allegedly slapped the receptionist of a government guest house in Satna for not allocating a room to him on Sunday night. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. Later, video of receptionist Vijay Yadav also surfaced on social media. Earlier, MLA was charged with harassing a woman travelling with him in train in October 2022.

Yadav told media that two rooms were already allocated to MLA but he demanded one more room, which he refused. Enraged at the refusal, the MLA allegedly slapped him and also took away his mobile phone.

While talking to Free Press, MLA Sharma said receptionist lacked manners and did not talk properly. “First he misbehaved with me and allocated the room to another person who was not eligible to get it in a government rest house,” Sharma added.

“Now, Matter has been settled. There are no issues now,” Sharma said. Kotwali police station incharge Shankhdhar Dwivedi said police did not receive complaint from the rest house receptionist following MLA’s act. He added that he came to know about the incident through social media.

