 Bhopal: Banana Cultivators Demand Abolition Of 1% Mandi Tax, Swaminathan Report Implementation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Banana Cultivators Demand Abolition Of 1% Mandi Tax, Swaminathan Report Implementation

Bhopal: Banana Cultivators Demand Abolition Of 1% Mandi Tax, Swaminathan Report Implementation

Their demands also include proper measures against cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) which attacks banana plants and smooth purchasing on Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Krishi Mandi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Banana cultivators have demanded abolition of 1% mandi tax, insurance cover for the crops, implementation of Swaminathan commission report with C2+50 percent formula (where C2 stands for comprehensive cost and 50 percent profit thereon).

Their demands also include proper measures against cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) which attacks banana plants and smooth purchasing on Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Krishi Mandi.

According to the farmers, banana production was badly hit due to various reasons in the state. National Commission for Farmers, constituted under the chairmanship of agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, in its report had recommended that farmers should be given MSP under the C2+50 percent formula.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Leaders Pay Homage To Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries
article-image

Pragatisheel Kisan Sangathan general secretary Shiv Kumar Kushwah said, “Insurance cover benefit has not been given from 2019-2020. Similarly, even after advance payment for six months, we are not given proper and regular power supply. Quality of chemical fertiliser and pesticide is also in question. CMV is one of the most devastating plant viruses infecting bananas. The government does not pay any compensation to cultivators if the plants fall due to rain and hail.”

He further said, “On Monday, farmers convened a meeting to discuss the issue and abolition of 1% mandi tax on bananas and proper insurance cover benefit to crops. Cultivators always remain in loss so they have demanded immediate steps from the government.”

Blurb

National Commission for Farmers, constituted under the chairmanship of agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, in its report had recommended that farmers should be given MSP under the C2+50 percent formula where C2 stands for comprehensive cost and 50 percent profit thereon.

Quote

Insurance cover benefit has not been given from 2019-2020. Similarly, even after advance payment for six months, we are not given proper and regular power supply. Quality of chemical fertiliser and pesticide is also in question.

-Shiv Kumar Kushwah,general secretary,Pragatisheel Kisan Sangathan

Read Also
Bhopal: 470 Run For Wildlife Protection
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP Releases Second List Of 29 Candidates For MP Assembly Elections

AAP Releases Second List Of 29 Candidates For MP Assembly Elections

Bhopal: Changes In 19 Trains’ Arrival, Departure Time; Check WCR New Time Table Here

Bhopal: Changes In 19 Trains’ Arrival, Departure Time; Check WCR New Time Table Here

Bhopal: Swarnashree Performs At Ekai Ram Rahim

Bhopal: Swarnashree Performs At Ekai Ram Rahim

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Uma Hopeful Of Implementation Of Act With OBC Quota

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Uma Hopeful Of Implementation Of Act With OBC Quota

MP Elections 2023: JAYS To Contest 43 Assembly Seats

MP Elections 2023: JAYS To Contest 43 Assembly Seats