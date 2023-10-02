Bhopal: Banana Cultivators Demand Abolition Of 1% Mandi Tax, Swaminathan Report Implementation

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Banana cultivators have demanded abolition of 1% mandi tax, insurance cover for the crops, implementation of Swaminathan commission report with C2+50 percent formula (where C2 stands for comprehensive cost and 50 percent profit thereon).

Their demands also include proper measures against cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) which attacks banana plants and smooth purchasing on Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Krishi Mandi.

According to the farmers, banana production was badly hit due to various reasons in the state. National Commission for Farmers, constituted under the chairmanship of agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, in its report had recommended that farmers should be given MSP under the C2+50 percent formula.

Pragatisheel Kisan Sangathan general secretary Shiv Kumar Kushwah said, “Insurance cover benefit has not been given from 2019-2020. Similarly, even after advance payment for six months, we are not given proper and regular power supply. Quality of chemical fertiliser and pesticide is also in question. CMV is one of the most devastating plant viruses infecting bananas. The government does not pay any compensation to cultivators if the plants fall due to rain and hail.”

He further said, “On Monday, farmers convened a meeting to discuss the issue and abolition of 1% mandi tax on bananas and proper insurance cover benefit to crops. Cultivators always remain in loss so they have demanded immediate steps from the government.”

