Bhopal: Congress Leaders Pay Homage To Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversaries, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh paid tribute at Minto Hall and Shastri Market on Monday, respectively.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh paid homage at Minto Hall by offering a floral tribute in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The ceremony was a mark of respect for the Father of the Nation, commemorating his enduring legacy on this significant day.

In honor of Lal Bahadur Shastri's birthday, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh conducted a floral tribute ceremony in front of Jawaharlal Nehru's statue near Shastri Market. The gesture was a respectful homage to Shastri, recognizing his contributions and commemorating his legacy on this special occasion.

