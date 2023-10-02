 Bhopal: Congress Leaders Pay Homage To Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress Leaders Pay Homage To Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Pay Homage To Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

The ceremony was a mark of respect for the Father of the Nation, commemorating his enduring legacy on this significant day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversaries, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh paid tribute at Minto Hall and Shastri Market on Monday, respectively.

Read Also
Bhopal Lake De-weeded, Cleaned By Sudharshan Chakra Corps
article-image

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh paid homage at Minto Hall by offering a floral tribute in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The ceremony was a mark of respect for the Father of the Nation, commemorating his enduring legacy on this significant day.

In honor of Lal Bahadur Shastri's birthday, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh conducted a floral tribute ceremony in front of Jawaharlal Nehru's statue near Shastri Market. The gesture was a respectful homage to Shastri, recognizing his contributions and commemorating his legacy on this special occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Leader Digvijaya Warns Admn After Cops Stop Tribal Leader's 'Loktantra Bacho' Yatra...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹19K Crore In Gwalior, Woos Voters With 'Grih Pravesh'

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹19K Crore In Gwalior, Woos Voters With 'Grih Pravesh'

MP: Tiger Kills Elderly Man In Bandhavgarh; 2nd Death In Less Than Fortnight

MP: Tiger Kills Elderly Man In Bandhavgarh; 2nd Death In Less Than Fortnight

MP Weather Update: Monsoon To Bid Goodbye After 1st Week; Temperature Will Start To Drop From Oct 10

MP Weather Update: Monsoon To Bid Goodbye After 1st Week; Temperature Will Start To Drop From Oct 10

Rahul And Priyanka Lying To People Of Madhya Pradesh Says BJP

Rahul And Priyanka Lying To People Of Madhya Pradesh Says BJP

"Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behnas Will Miss Me," Shivraj's Emotional Address To Women Triggers...