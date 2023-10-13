MP: Villagers Near Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve Play Ramayana On TVs To Dodge Attacks From Big Cats

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): As soon as winters approach, the movement of tigers increases in Sanjay Tiger Reserve. In such a situation, villagers living nearby the reserve have adopted a new method to safeguard themselves from tigers and other wild animals, which is reciting the verses of Ramayana and singing bhajans every night from 8-10.

They believe that due to the noise, wild animals do not enter the village and return to the forest.

Leopard Comes Out Of Forest Around 8-10 pm

Villages like Khaira, Dubri Kala, Dubri Khurd, Chingwah, Bitkhuri, Dewa, Devmath and Badkadol Kanchanpur around Sanjay Tiger Reserve are surrounded by forest. Therefore,whenever the winters come, tigers and other wild animals come around these villages almost every day.

Based on past experiences, villagers have concluded that these wild animals usually come between 8 and 10 pm. Leopards have also been coming to these villages since last week. Hence, to protect themselves from any mishap, people have formed groups in the village and they recite Ramayana every night.

Forest Department Ranger Akash Parouha said, “The people of the village have been asked to be alert to avoid the tiger. Villagers in areas where tiger movement has increased should stay inside their homes during the evening. They have been asked to avoid going to the forest with cattle. Forest department staff are also regularly patrolling.”

Animals Stay After After Observing Activity

When inquired, Angira Mishra and Rajendra Singh of Khaira village said that the movement of tigers has increased these days. They are coming out of the forest and reaching towards the village. To avoid any attack, they organize Ramayana and Bhajan evenings. They sing while playing dholak and harmonium also.

Sitaram of Dubri village said that due to noise and activity inside the village, wild animals become afraid and do not come towards the village.

