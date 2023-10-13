 MP: Shivraj Attacks Team Nath After Priyanka Gandhi's Tongue-Slip Turns Congress' 'Monthly' Scholarship Scheme To 'Annual' (WATCH)
MP: Shivraj Attacks Team Nath After Priyanka Gandhi's Tongue-Slip Turns Congress' 'Monthly' Scholarship Scheme To 'Annual' (WATCH)

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has questioned the Congress party on the election promises made by the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi saying they (Congress) are making Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi lie continuously but the public knows everything.

Chouhan made the remark while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

"I have seen the video where Priyanka Gandhi was asked to make announcements yesterday. She made multiple announcements but they (Congress) asked her to make one more. She promised that education would be free from class 1 to 12. Former CM Kamal Nath interrupted her for a correction. After that, she announced an allowance of Rs 500 from class 1 to class 8, Rs 1000 to Class 9 &10 and Rs 1500 to Class 11 and 12 annually. Then Congress leader Randeep Surjewala corrects her again that it is monthly, not annually," CM Chouhan said.

He further said "The Congress is lying for votes. Earlier too (during 2018 assembly polls), Rahul Gandhi promised that all loans would be waived within 10 days. They (Congress) were forcing them (Rahul and Priyanka) to make false promises. This was Congress' policy of getting votes by confusing the people."

Meanwhile, speaking about the last manifesto of the Congress party, the chief minister said, "In Congress's last manifesto, there were many promises in which they (Congress) had said that uniforms, textbooks and high quality reading materials would be provided free of cost to the school children. They announced it but stopped giving the laptop which Mama (referring to himself) was giving them, stopped giving the bicycle, withheld Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana and couldn't even pay children's fees." Chouhan also took a jibe at the Kamal Nath-led Congress government and said that the houses sent under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the poor were returned back.

"Those who snatched houses of PMAY, who snatched laptops and bicycles from children, those who snatched children's fees. They are here again to thug the people. It is the lie of the Congress. They are making Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi lie continuously but the public knows everything," CM Chouhan added.

Priyanka Gandhi announced the Congress's Padho-Padhao scheme

Earlier on Thursday, addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi announced the Congress's Padho-Padhao scheme.

"Under Padho-Padhao Yojana, monthly aid of Rs 500 will be given to the students from Class 1 to Class 8. Similarly, Rs 1000 a month will be given to students of Class 9 and Class. Rs 1500 a month will be given to students of class 11 and Class 12," she said. (ANI)

