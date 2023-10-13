 Indore: Man Robbed Of ₹10K Near Robot Square
He had returned from Gujarat were he works.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was robbed of Rs 10,000 by four men near Robot Square late on Wednesday. It is said that he came to the city from Gujarat, where he works, and was going to meet his sister when he was stopped by the accused, who allegedly stabbed him using a knife. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused.

Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh said that Devilal, a resident of Niranjanpur area of the city had complained that he was on his way to his sister’s place near Bengali Square on his bike. He was stopped by four men near Robot Square and they asked him to give cash. When he refused, the accused attacked him with a sharp object and snatched money from him. Passersby informed the police about the incident. Later, he was taken to the hospital and a case was registered against the unidentified men.

Devilal had gone to Gujarat to earn money. He came to the city on Wednesday. He first reached his home and later he was going to meet his sister when he was robbed by four men.

It is said that the accused had also snatched his two-wheeler which was later recovered from a liquor shop in the area by the police. It is said that the spot comes at the jurisdictional boundary of three police station jurisdictions and finally, the Khajrana police registered a case and started an investigation.

