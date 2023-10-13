Indore: Two Minor Boys Among Three Held With Six Mobile Phones

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three including two minor boys were caught for mobile phone snatching in the Dwarkapuri area on Thursday. Six mobile phones and a bike were recovered from them and further investigation is underway into the case.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Brijesh Malviya said that a team was constituted to identify the accused in a mobile phone snatching in the area. The team has examined the CCTVs in more than 10 colonies coming under Dwarkapuri police station and managed to detain two minor boys with five mobile phones. They allegedly informed the police that the mobile which was snatched from a person a few days ago is at Monu Nath’s place. Later, the police arrested Monu and recovered the mobile phone. Thus, six mobile phones were recovered from them. The accused also confessed that he along with his accomplices had snatched a mobile phone from a person in Suryadev Nagar area. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Man arrested with firearm

Crime branch arrested a person while he was roaming in the area with a firearm in the Juni Indore area, police said on Thursday. According to police, information was received that a person named Mayank was roaming in the area to supply a firearm to a person. The crime branch gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him from the area. A firearm was recovered from him and further investigation is underway.

