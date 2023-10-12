Follow Your Habit, Make Indore No 1 In Voting Too, Says Dy EC

Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ajay Bhadoo, deputy election commissioner of India, has said that Indore is used to achieving the number one spot in various fields and thus I appeal to the voters to make the city no. 1 in voting too.

Gujarat cadre IAS officer Bhadoo was on a visit to the city on Wednesday. He participated in a voter awareness programme organised at Chappan Dukan on Wednesday night. In the programme chief election officer of the state Anupam Rajan, divisional commissioner Malsingh, collector Ilayarjaja, commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar and IMC commissioner Harshika Singh were also present. Padmashree Janak Palta was especially present on this occasion. Girls presented performances about voter awareness. Bhadoo and the chief election officer of the state Rajan addressed the people present. Addressing the public Bhadoo appealed to them to enthusiastically participate in voting and as per their habit of making the city no.1 in all good initiatives, they must make the city no. 1 in polling too, he said. He particularly appealed to the young voters. Bhadoo also appealed to union leaders of Chappna Dukan to give offers and discounts to people who cast their votes before 9 am.

