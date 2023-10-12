Bhopal: Educated Youth With Clean Image, New Ideas Is First-Time Voters’ Ideal Candidate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): First-time voters are excited about playing a role in deciding who will govern the state. Determined to cast their votes, the young voters would prefer a youngster as their representative, who would create job opportunities for the youth, build better schools and colleges and work on new ideas.

They also want their representative to be active on social media. This was what some first-time voters told the Free Press.

Excerpts :

‘Won’t go for well-known names’

Excitement is obvious. I will definitely cast my vote. The right to vote is a valuable democratic right, which we all should exercise. I won’t decide my choice on the basis of the party the candidate represents. Nor will I go for big, well-known names. I will prefer an educated candidate with a clean image. Also, he or she should be aware of what kind of concerns the youths of the country have today. He should help the youth find job. -

Sanjay D. Sharma, civil services aspirant

‘New people should get an opportunity’

It will be a new experience for me. I will make sure that my vote plays a part in the formation of the new government of the state. In terms of parties, I have no particular preference. All are equally good and equally bad. I would like a new face as the chief minister of the state, though currently I don’t think a new face stands any chance of occupying the top post. I think new people should get an opportunity. Seeing the same old faces is quite boring.

-Saurabh Singh, B.Com student

‘Good schools, colleges’

My brother and I will be voting for the first time in these elections. Till now, I have seen the elder members of my family voting. Now, it is my chance. I will prefer a candidate who will bring about real development, one who will improve the infrastructure, especially build good educational institutions and also create job opportunities for the youth.

-Suruchi Gaur, B.Sc. student

‘Should work at grassroots level’

I am very excited. I believe that every vote counts. Laying down policies and launching big projects are important. But working at the grassroots level is also important. Our representative should solve our small issues, too. Also, I won’t get swayed by populist schemes launched on the eve of elections to lure the voters. I will prefer to vote for a young man or woman because youth have new ideas. The experienced people often tread the old path. -

Suhasini Gaikwad, BA Final student

‘Should be active on social media’

I am quite excited to give my small contribution to the world’s largest democracy by voting. I would like to choose a candidate who has decision-making powers. The person should be very much active on social media so that he/she connects with more youths. They should work on development from the basic to the advanced like building roads, libraries and organising conclaves for youths as this will help them to know what youths exactly want.

-Aakash Mishra, BDS student

‘Look into issues of all people’

I am eagerly waiting to vote. Party doesn't matter to me. I want to vote for those candidates who listen to problems of all sections of society including the poor and solve them. Whichever party wins - whether it is the BJP or the Congress, they will have to understand and listen to every citizen. -

Sonam Rajput, National Kabaddi and Sittu player

