Bhopal: Pregnant Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant leopard died after being hit by a train near Sukhi Sevaniya under Samardha Forest range in Bhopal on Thursday morning, an official release said.

According to the release, the Samardha Forest range management received the information about the accident from the Railway Control Room at around 8 am on Thursday.

Acting on the information, the team reached the incident spot, and upon inspection, it was found that the female leopard was lying dead after the accident. The accident was such that the foetus came out, which was found near the dead body of the leopard, the release read.

The female leopard was brought to Van Vihar National Park where veterinarians performed post-mortem. After post-mortem, it was found that the age of the female leopard was found around 7-8 years. The last rite was performed by the forest officials, it added.

Cub died in Gwalior Zoo

Earlier on Wednesday, a five-month-old female cub of a white lioness named 'Meera' died after suffering from illness at Gandhi Zoological Park in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The female cub was ill for the past week and its kidneys and lungs had stopped functioning as a result of which the cub died. In the preliminary investigation, the experts said that the cause of death of the cub was the failure of the lungs and kidneys. The detailed reason for the death of the cub would be known after the post-mortem report.