MP: ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ To Be Held By Gurjar Community In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of assembly elections 2023, the Gurjar community has warned administration of ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ in Chambal region of Gwalior on Thursday.

Due to this movement, the government as well as the police administration are in trouble. Movement is being announced continuously through social media, keeping the police administration on toes. At the same time, the government is also worried about the warning of this Gurjar movement that if the atmosphere deteriorates in this election season, they may have to suffer the consequences.

After Rajasthan, the Gurjar community in Madhya Pradesh also came into a mood of fighting. This is the reason that for the last several days, a campaign is being run on social media that ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ will be held today.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan also posted on social media that 'Gurjaro ke samman mai, 12 tarik ko maidan mela mai’. He further added that in this movement gurjars from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh will be present. It is being claimed on social media that thousands of people of the Gurjar community from the state have united. The letter regarding Jail Bharo Movement reached the Collector on the letterhead of Rashtriya Yuva Gurjar Swabhiman Sangharsh Samiti. Collector Akshay Kumar Singh and SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel said that strict action will be taken if the program is not approved and if peace and harmony gets disturbed.

Police force deployed on the routes

The police administration has made complete preparations regarding the possibility of Gurjar movement. A force of about 3000 including five companies of SAF and STF and the force of Headquarters Division has been prepared for security. The system of two layer checking was deployed at all the checking points in the city from Wednesday night. The police will conduct intensive checking of vehicles coming from outside at the checking points. Additional force will also be deployed on the routes leading to the mela ground in the city throughout the day.