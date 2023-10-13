MP: 'Always Feels Good To Be Here', Says Actor Divya Dutta Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Divya Dutta offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Ujjain district on Thursday evening.

She also sat in the Nandihal of the temple and worshipped Lord Mahakal. The actor also paid obeisance to Lord Virabhadra and Annapurnama Parvati Mata located here.

After offering prayers, she told media, "Baba Mahakal knows about everyone's wishes, it always feels good to be here. Whenever I come to Ujjain, I make it a point to visit Baba Mahakal. It feels very good." Saying she was content with her visit to the Mahakal Temple, the actor added that she wished for everyone across the country to find happiness, peace and good health.

Recently Vivek Agnihotri paid a visit to the temple

Recently, the helmer of the recently-released 'The Vaccine War' and the smash-hit 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri paid a visit to the temple and offered prayers to Baba Mahakal.

On the same day, Industrialist Anil Ambani along with his family also visited the temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva inside the sanctum sanctorum.