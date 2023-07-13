MP: Traders Protest Against Firing, Police Plunge Into Action In Morena

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and the police men assured the traders in Morena city that they would act tough against those who fired at the business establishments.

The traders have lodged a complaint against the farmers who came to sell their produce at Mandi. The procurement of produce began late on Wednesday because of the hue and cry raised by the traders at the Mandi after an incident of firing.

A farmer came to the Mandi with mustard seeds on a tractor-trolley. Om Traders offered Rs 5,050 a quintal for the produce. After the trolley was emptied of mustard seeds, some poor quality appeared, so the farmers refused to procure it.

Consequently, since there was a dispute between the farmer and the trader, the issue reached the Krishi Mandi administration. The trader said he would offer another price for the produce, but the farmer did not accept it. The farmer and his accomplices left the Mandi threatening the officials and the trader.

Immediately after they left the Mandi, two youngsters came to the Mandi on bikes and showed in the air to create panic in the area. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and its video went viral on social media. They sifted through the CCTV footage and identified the bikers who were involved in firing in the air.

Nevertheless, the police's way of working caused resentment among the traders who threatened to strike work. The threat unnerved the Mandi management, officials of the district administration and the police.

The officials of the district administration and the police held a meeting with the traders and decided to act against the bikers who fired in the air to create panic among the Mandi officials and traders.

After the meeting, sub-divisional magistrate Bhupendra Kushwaha said that the Mandi did not stop functioning and that the problems of the traders would soon be solved.

Stern action will be taken against the law-breakers, he said. Inspector of Kotwali Yogendra Singh Jadaun, Mandi Sachib Bhagwan Gupta, traders Pawan Agarwal, Sudhir Goyal, Rahul Gupta and others were present at the meeting.