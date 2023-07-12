Indore: G20 Conference Guests To Have Dinner At Chhappan

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh inspects Chhappan Dukan on Tuesday where G20 participants are to take dinner any day between July 19 and July 22 | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The G20 conference in Indore will be held between July 19 and July 22 and on any one of the days the guests will be taken out for dinner at Chhappan Dukan, the smart food street of the city.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh along with civic body officials inspected Chhappan Dukan on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Singh gave guidelines to shopkeepers regarding the food menu. Instructions were also given to them to welcome the guests by applying tilak on their foreheads and offering a scarf. The shopkeepers were told to put in a barcode which on scanning displays menu on the mobile phones of the guests.