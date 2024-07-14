MP: Study On CMP Underway In 5 Cities Including Bhopal

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The urban ministry agency 'Urban Mass Transport Company' has undertaken a study on Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to look into the requirement of mass transport facility in future in these five major cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore. The other three cities are Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur.

The outcome of study will become a base for further expansion of metro facilities in Bhopal as well. This study is meant for transportation needs within the city.

A senior officer of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, pleading anonymity, said that guidelines of the urban ministry in connection with mass rapid transport vouches to review transport facilities every five year. In every five year, city grows in its own manner and it needs in relation to transportation facility also rises, the official said.

The survey of Bhopal and Indore for the metro was done almost ten years back and the works have been already fixed in this regard.

If metro expansion in Bhopal is needed further from the work finalized in the previous survey then the outcome of study would become a base in this connection, the official explained.

He further said that the study focuses on what places of the city require mass rapid transport. The study report would be prepared keeping the needs of the next 30 years. The study also focuses on where the population will increase and locations where existing roads will be insufficient to meet future mobility demands.

The report will also suggest the places where mass transportation facilities like cable car or some other alternative means including Metro can be implemented.

The study, underway for almost a year, is likely to wrap up in the next six months. The study of Gwalior city was conducted long ago, and a new study has just commenced in Bhopal. The study team also keeps track of vehicle counts and interacts with officials from municipal corporations. The final report will be given to the state government and if the latter find it feasible then a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared.

