Bhopal: Challans Issued This Year Surpass Previous Year’s Figures | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City traffic police have heightened action on people not adhering to traffic norms this year. The data provided to Free Press by city traffic police revealed that a total of 51,968 challans have been issued to traffic violators from January till June this year.

Notably, the figures are higher than the total figures of 2023, officials said. In the first six months of 2024, a total of 42,469 challans were issued to people for not wearing helmets, while people not wearing seatbelts were issued 5,293 challans.

Adding to this are penalties for no parking, which totalled to 2011, followed by triple riding on two-wheelers (296), over speeding (1148) and drunk driving (751). The figures, as claimed by senior traffic police officials, have surpassed the tally of previous five years.

Close to 49k challans had been issued to violators in 2023, they said. Traffic police officials termed the reason behind expedited checking drives and penalties to the rising number of road accident fatalities in the city.

They said that every year, approximately three thousand people lose their lives in Bhopal.

Read Also Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Mass Plantation Drive Promotes Green Future In MP Districts

Number of challans increased as with surge in check-posts: DC (Traffic)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Sanjay Singh told Free press that the number of challans issued have risen as the city traffic police have been conducting checking drives at more than 40 places in the city, which were limited to 22 till 2023. He added that special emphasis is being laid on traffic hotspots of Bhopal, which are 15 in number and their new list had been prepared in April this year.