Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Mass Plantation Drive Promotes Green Future In MP Districts

Officials and students during plantation drive in Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A plantation drive was held under the ëEk Ped Maa Ke Naamí campaign at Nagchun on Choti Nahar, where city officials, including mayor Amrita Yadav, MLA Kanchan Tanve and jila panchayat president Pinky Wankhede, planted Peepal, Banyan and Neem saplings, emphasising the importance of greenery for future generations.

The mayor highlighted the urgent need for public participation in environmental conservation, stating that planting trees is essential to restore ecological balance and combat deforestation. She urged residents to plant trees in their courtyards and nurture them like family.

Social worker Sunil Jain stressed that plantation is vital for increasing oxygen level and reducing global temperatures. He noted the detrimental impact of planting fast-growing species like eucalyptus, which harm the environment.

The event, attended by various dignitaries and community members aimed to plant one lakh saplings with the support from the municipal corporation. Civic body president Anil Vishwakarma encouraged all citizens to plant trees, reinforcing the collective effort needed to create a greener, healthier city.

Forest dept in Barwani plants saplings

The forest department organised a plantation programme under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Government Nagar Van, Amaliyapani in Barwani.

Barwani MLA Rajan Mandloi along with public representatives participated in the event, planting saplings. The attendees pledged to plant and preserve saplings every year.

The campaign, which aims to combat climate change and protect the environment, is being implemented nationwide. Thousands of trees were planted across the district, involving government offices, schools and colleges.

The forest department has developed a garden named Nagar Van in Amaliyapani. The MLA, forest department SDO Atul Pardhi, Barwani ranger Gulab Singh Barde, deputy ranger Dinesh Verma, Rajendra Bamniya, public representatives and forest workers planted 51 saplings, including Amaltas, Peepal and Triveni.

ST Commission chief plants sapling

Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman Antar Singh Arya plants a sapling |

Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman Antar Singh Arya planted a sapling in front of his residence under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. Arya named the tree after his mother, Mangalibai and urged the public to follow suit. He emphasised the importance of tree plantation to protect the forest and environment, citing the destruction caused by selfish elements. Arya appealed to the people to plant at least one tree.

1,000 saplings plated at police stations

SP watering saplings |

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a plantation drive was conducted at the police station premises, witnessing the planting of 1,000 saplings. The event was graced by the presence of SP Ankit Jaiswal and ASP Naval Singh Sisodia along with enthusiastic participation from police officers and their families.

SP Jaiswal highlighted the initiative's goal to raise awareness about environmental protection and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The event was attended by SP Ankit Jaiswal, ASP Naval Singh Sisodia, reserve inspector Vikram Singh Bhadauria and other dedicated police personnel.