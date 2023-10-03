MP: State Level Programmes On Welfare Of Sisters, Farmers, Youth On 4, 5 & 6 October

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that state level programmes focusing on skill upgradation of Ladli Bahnas and youths are being organised on 4th October and on farmers on 5th October.

Along with this, Vikas Parv will be organised on October 6, in which a large number of construction works completed in the state will be dedicated to people.

CM Chouhan said that public representatives of the districts as well as officials of urban bodies, gram panchayats, members of Ladli Bahna Sena, Jan Seva Mitras, PESA mobilizers, fild officials of Jan Abhiyaan Parishad, Antyodaya Samitis, women self-help groups, farmer friends, Shaurya Dal members, sanitation messengers and voluntary organisations will be engaged.

All wards of urban bodies and all Gram Panchayats should be connected virtually through these programmes of live dialogue with sisters, youths and farmers.

Chief Minister Chouhan discussed through video conferencing with all the commissioners and collectors regarding the programmes on public welfare schemes and development activities in the state and gave necessary guidelines.

State level programme at Burhanpur for transfer of funds under Ladli Bahana Yojana in

Chouhan said that the state level programme of transfer of funds under Ladli Bahana Yojana will be held in Burhanpur on October 4. The experiences of the Ladli Bahanas about their being self-reliant and the performance of scheme would be shared.

Inspiring stories will prove to be guiding and useful for many sisters. This programme related to sisters should be celebrated in a festive atmosphere in all villages and urban bodies.

Skill Upgradation Mahakumbh at Bhopal on 4th October

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Skill Upgradation Mahakumbh will be held in Bhopal on 4th October itself. Under this, Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skill Park, Bhopal will be dedicated.

The foundation stone of 4 new Global Skill Parks in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa and dedication of government divisional ITIs in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Bhind will also take place. Stipends will also be distributed under the Mukhyamantri Sikho-Kamao Yojana.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that IT, ITES, ESDM Investment 2023 will also be launched. Industrialists associated with IT, electronics and other industries will also be connected with the programme.

State level farmers convention in Satna on 5th October

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a state level farmers convention will be held in Satna on October 5. In this free land owner rights letters will be distributed to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Residential Land Rights Scheme, land owner rights letters will be distributed to the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Urban Land Rights Scheme and rights records will be distributed to the beneficiaries under the Svamitva Yojana (ownership scheme).

In the state level convention, the amount of Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, Kharif and Rabi 2022-23 will be released through single click. An installment of Rs 2,000 of Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be transferred to 72 lakh beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jabalpur on 5th October on the Jayanti of Rani Durgavati. All Scheduled Tribe dominated development blocks and PESA Panchayats should be necessarily linked to this programme related to tribal honour.

In this sequence, an integrated programme of state-wide development will be organised in Bhopal on October 6. Under this the foundation stone of development and construction works of various districts will be laid.

