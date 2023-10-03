Indore: Youth Abducted & Thrashed After A Scuffle Breaks Out Between 2 Groups At Cafe

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A few youths sustained severe injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups at a cafe in Scheme no 78 in the Lasudia police station area on Monday night. According to information, a youth came in a car, barged in the cafe and started beating a young man sitting with friends. The police registered a case against the accused late in the night.

The victim has also alleged that he was kidnapped from the car and beaten.

The incident took place late at night at a cafe located in Scheme-78. Complainant Jetdeep Singh Chahal was sitting with friends at around 10.30 pm. Some youth came in the car and started to argue with them. The accused beat Tejdeep with a baseball bat. After which a clash broke out between both the groups.

It is alleged that the accused parties forcibly took Tejdeep into the car and beat him. Late at night he called his friends and said that he was in the Naulakha area. He reached the police station in the night and lodged a complaint. Tejdeep has accused Dhruv, Aryan and their associates of assault and kidnapping.

Second case of assault in a week

Many cafes have opened in Scheme-78 and remain open till late night. There is a crowd of boys and girls there. This is the Second case of assault that has come to light in a week. Before this, a young man named Ankit had filed a case against Shashwat Shukla, Aman Dwivedi and Aryan Pal for dragging him by car. Shashwat and Aman have been arrested in the case. Aryan is still absconding. Ankit was dragged from his car itself.

Aryan's father is SDO in the Irrigation Department in Agar Malwa.

According to TI Taresh Soni, the incidents of dispute at the cafe have been taken seriously. As soon as the information was received, the police started searching for the accused. Cafe operators have also been instructed not to create unnecessary crowds.