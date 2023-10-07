MP Shocker: 2 Priests Beaten With Belts In Middle Of The Road In Narmadapuram; CCTV Clip Goes Viral

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths allegedly waylaid two men dressed as priests, and beat them with belts in the mid of the road in broad day light in Narmadapuram. The incident was reported in front of VIP Road RCC Mall in Kothi Bazar area in Narmadapuram on October 5. The entire act was caught on the CCTV cameras installed on the road and the video is now going viral on the social media.

The identity of both-- the accused and the victims, is yet to be ascertained.

Two days on and the victims have not complained to the police yet.

In the video, two young man and his companion can be seen wearing dhoti-kurta and saffron gamchha. It is believed that both are priests. They were seen going from Vivekananda Ghat towards Peepal Chowk on their bike. A few youths came on bikes and stopped them. As soon as the victims applied brakes, one of the accused got down from his bike and started beating them with belts while making threatening gestures.

Kotwali police station TI Saurabh Pandey said that they have not received any complaint. They also went to the spot and collected information from people. Both the accused and the victim have not been identified, hence no case has been registered.

Several Similar Incidents Reported Recently

Notably, 10 days ago, there was also a fight on ITI Road near Meenakshi Chowk, in which two youths beat up two men and their sister.

15 days ago, a young man was beaten with a belt by some people in front of RCC Mall in Kothi Bazaar. The video of the incident also surfaced but no complaint reached the police station in this matter.

On August 28, due to a misunderstanding, an elderly man was beaten up near a taxi stand. The police had registered a case against an unknown youth. The youth have not been identified yet.

