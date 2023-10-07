Gurugram Man Accused Of Toddler’s Rape Walks 400Km To Evade Police Tracking, Finally Arrested From MP Village

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A rape accused travelled 400km— from Haryana’s Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, on foot to evade tracking by police. Several state borders and 9 months later, he was finally arrested from Barbhan village, where he was hiding as a labourer, on Friday.

The accused is a history-sheeter and police had announced Rs 5k award on him

Govind was employed as a laborer in the Narsinghpur district

According to Gurugram ACP Priyanshu Diwan, the accused Dre alias Govind worked as a labourer in Gurugram. After receiving information, the police conducted a raid and took him into custody. The accused is a most wanted criminal. A reward of Rs 5 thousand was declared on him. He was being searched for a long time.

The accused admitted during interrogation that he had worked as a laborer in Gurugram and resided in a slum area. In his neighborhood, resided a three-year-old girl. When her father left for work on January 12, he allegedlg raped her and fled. He traveled 400 kilometers on foot from Gurugram to Barbhan village of Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, in order to escape the police. He remained there and began working as a laborer there. However, not for long, as the police tracked him down.

Accused didn't use any public transportation

The accused said that he wanted to flee from the police,so he made the decision to walk to the village. He didn't use any public transportation on his route. According to Gurugram Police, the accused will be brought to court. Custody will be sought from the court for further investigation.

Accused killed his wife in Faridabad

According to ACP Diwan, two more FIRs have been filed against the accused in Madhya Pradesh in addition to the one in Gurugram and Faridabad. The accused Dre killed his wife in Faridabad in the year 2020. After that, the police had made an FIR under Section 307 and had taken him into custody, but he fled when he was supposed to appear in court. In Madhya Pradesh, he is accused of assault and fighting cases.

