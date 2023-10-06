Bhopal: EC Forms Team To Monitor Social Media Platforms

Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the run up to assembly elections, the Election Commission has formed a team to keep a close watch on use of different social media platforms by all political parties. Monitoring would be done in every districts of the state. Moreover, while filing the form, candidates have to give information about their social media accounts such as facebook, twitter.

A senior officer of Election Commission who has been entrusted with the responsibility of keeping a watch on social media said to Free Press that a social media team has been constituted and it is looking after the different platforms of the social media. Moreover, to keep a check on advertisement and paid news, a committee has been set up. Under this exercise, TV Channels will be monitored and news papers would be scrutinized.

Along with this, Standard Operating Procedure has been issued to check the misguiding and fake news.

