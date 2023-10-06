Bhopal: Life Is In Danger, Says MP KP Yadav

BJP Member of Parliament KP Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Guna KP Yadav has said his life is in danger and dashed off a letter to Home Minister Narottam Mishra, saying some people recently tried to attack him.

In his letter, Yadav said when he was returning to Ashok Nagar after attending a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, some people tried to attack him.

Some bikers were following him and tried to stop his car. Since one of the bikers suddenly came in front of his vehicle, he had to stop it. The biker was handed over to the police.

Through his letter, Yadav urged the Home Minister to take stringent action against the youth.

He also requested Mishra to bring to light those people who were behind such incident, since the election is around the corner.