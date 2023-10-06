Bhopal Sees 162 Road Fatalities In 6 Months; Traffic Helpline Is Of No Help

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has almost been a month since the Bhopal traffic police had launched a WhatsApp helpline number to address the traffic issues in the city and register a complaint. Contrary to the claims of the police officials, the traffic helpline has not been able to address the issues of haphazard and errant driving. Officials in charge of the helpline brazenly refuse to register a complaint, even when all the technical evidence is provided to them.

Mostly the call on the helpline goes unanswered and if the caller is lucky enough, the traffic cop will take the call only to tell the caller to contact the nearest police station for registering a complaint about the rash driving.

The city has almost more than 15 black spots, where a majority of road accidents occur due to errant and rash driving. A total of 162 deaths have been registered in the city in the first six months, the victims include people from rural areas as well. The increasing number of road fatalities has not moved the traffic police. Even the helmet and seat-belt checking drives have gone for a toss in the city, and are merely being carried out at three to four localities, that too when the festive season is just round the corner.

Free Press even drew the attention of the senior traffic police officials over the issue, who suggested contacting the nearest police station in case of rash driving. This hints that if the rash driving cases are to be probed by the police officials, there is no requirement for a separate traffic wing in the city. Promises made by newly appointed Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Padm Vilochan Shukla lie in stark contrast to his actions. After his appointment in Bhopal, he had emphasized on curbing the road accidents, however, the figure of the fatalities speaks otherwise.

Will look into matter personally: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Padm Vilochan Shukla, when contacted regarding the issue, said that he would look into it personally and resolve it with immediate effect to pull the plug on rash driving across Bhopal.