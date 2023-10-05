MP Horror: Mother-Son Stripped Naked, Thrashed & Tortured On Suspicion Of Killing Dog In Rewa; Shocking Visuals Surface

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident, a group of youths allegedly thrashed and tortured a mother-son duo in the forests of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The youths stripped naked a boy, brutally beat him, accusing him of killing their dog and dumping its body in a well. When the victim's mother rushed for rescue, they removed her upper clothing, assaulted her while hurling abuses at her.

The accused, identified as Shivam Singh, suspected the victim boy of killing his pet dog and dumping the lifeless body in a village well. He confronted the youth and violently assaulted him.

The entire act was caught on camera and the video is doing round on social media. The video shows the group of youths beating the naked victim boy. Hearing his screams, his mother rushed to the spot to save him. The shameless accused youths removed her saree and blouse and can be heard asking her if his son killed the dog. "We don't know, we did not kill your dog," the woman can be saying in her local language.

According to information, the video of the assault is from a village near the Semariya police station. Here, the lifeless body of Shivam Singh's pet dog was found in a well in the village.

A close aide of accused Shivam Singh recorded the video of the assault on his mobile phone, which is now going viral. Following the circulation of the video, the police are working to identify the culprits and are considering taking action against them.