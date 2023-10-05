Bhopal Cop Attacked With Knife In Itwara While Trying To Resolve Fight

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) was attacked in Itwara on Wednesday late night, as he tried to pacify a fight between two men, the police said. The police added that the ASI sustained injuries on his hand and has been hospitalised, while the accused is on the run.

Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said that the man who sustained injuries in the incident has been identified as Jagdish Raghuwanshi, who is posted as an ASI at the Kotwali police station of Bhopal. On Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm, he was passing from the front of a liquor shop located in Itwara, when he spotted two men fighting with each other. One of them was holding a knife in his hand.

Fearing an untoward incident, Raghuwanshi tried to intervene and pacify the fight between the duo. One of them, however, attacked Raghuwanshi with a knife, following which he sustained injuries on his right hand. He was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted to, and is said to be in a stable condition.

The police were informed, who have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have begun searching for him.