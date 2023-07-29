MP: Shadol Police Rescue Kidnapped Child, Captured Distant Relative Demanding Rs 50 Lakh Ransom

Shadol Police Rescue Kidnapped Child, Capture Distant Relative Demanding Rs 50 Lakh Ransom | Representative Image

Shadol (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali Police in Shadol, Madhya Pradesh, have achieved a significant success by rescuing a five-year-old child who was kidnapped from his school premises.

The kidnapper was caught in an inter-state operation from Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Surprisingly, the kidnapper turned out to be a distant relative of the child. He was identified as Moolchand, a resident of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, and a retired employee.

Moolchand had allegedly demanded a whopping ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the child's family. The breakthrough in the case came when the police identified him through CCTV footage installed in the school campus. The footage captured him leaving the school premises with the abducted child.

Cyber Cell Helped Police Trace Kidnapper

When the child’s family complained about the matter, police registered a case. During investigation, the police reached the child's school and checked the CCTV cameras installed in the premises.

Kidnapping incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the school. Kidnapper's mobile location was traced with the help of cyber cell, after which the Kotwali police arrested the kidnapper.

The child, Abhinav Mishra, is a resident of Ward No. 7, which comes under Kotwali police station area, and studies in 1st standard of Gyanodaya School.

Negligence Of School Management

At the same time, in this matter, the negligence of the school management has come to the fore. Without the permission of the parents, the school management easily handed over the child to the kidnapper. At present, investigation is on in the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)