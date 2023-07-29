MP: Cyber Thugs Dupe Brick Kiln Owner Of Over ₹40,000 In Ashta

Representative Image |

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber thugs have duped a brick kiln owner of more than Rs 40,000, the police said. The incident came to light after the brick kiln owner Sunil Prajapati had lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to Prajapati, the money was withdrawn from his account in Bank of Baroda, Ashta. In the complaint, he said he had received a phone call on July 23. The call was from the mobile number of one Dr Sharma who expressed his desire to buy 70,000 bricks.

The caller said that the bricks would be required for the civil hospital. The called also said his son would meet him and Rs 1, 00, 000 would be given in advance. Prajapati received another call but from a different mobile number belonging to Ashok Sharma.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)