Bhopal: Man’s Skeleton Found In Kaliyasot | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Skeleton of a 57-year-old man, who had been missing from the past 18 days in Chunabhatti was found in the forest linked to Kaliyasot dam on Friday evening, the police said.

The police confirmed that the skeleton is of the man who had gone missing, after the forensic experts examined it. The Chunabhatti police are suspecting that the man might have fallen prey to wild animals who have been on the prowl in the area for quite some time now.

Chunabhatti police station house officer (SHO) Nitin Sharma said that the man whose skeleton has been recovered has been identified as Rajendra Singh Parihar (57), who used to work as a driver. On July 11, he had suddenly gone missing from his house.

His kin had lodged a missing person complaint at the Chunabhatti police station thereafter. On Friday noon, a ragpicker woman had been to the forest linked to Kaliyasot dam, where she witnessed the skeleton. She informed about the same to the locals, who, in turn, informed the cops.

The cops also alerted Parihar’s kin and called them to the spot. His clothes and other possessions were lying there, due to which his identity was ascertained. The cops then referred the skeleton for forensic examination.