MP News: Fifth Arrest In Blackbuck Poaching Case, First From Madhya Pradesh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a year after a major black buck poaching racket was uncovered, the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) has made its first arrest from Madhya Pradesh. Azad Singh Solanki, a resident of Raghaukhedi village in Shajapur district was the fifth accused to be taken into custody in the high-profile wildlife crime case.

Solanki was arrested after investigators established that blackbucks were repeatedly hunted on his farmland, which falls on government revenue land. During interrogation, he admitted that earlier-arrested suspects Imtiaz Khan and Salman Piyarji had carried out the killings in his fields. According to STSF officials, Solanki had been associated with poaching activities for a considerable period. He has been sent to jail following completion of his remand.

The arrest comes at a time when the STSF has faced criticism over the slow pace of investigation. Before Solanki’s detention, the last major development was the arrest of Sabah Antulay from Mumbai on October 29 this year. Antulay is believed to be a key link between the poachers and high-paying clients in Maharashtra. His remand concluded on November 3.

Meat seizure triggered crackdown

The case dates back to December 3, 2024, when the Indore Police intercepted a vehicle and recovered 65 kg of blackbuck meat, leading to the arrest of three Mumbai residents Johar Hussain, Imtiaz Khan and Salman Piyarji. The seizure also included a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, a Swedish rifle, four mobile phones and a vehicle suspected to have been used in transporting wildlife meat.

Digital trail exposed

Subsequent forensic examination of the accused’s mobile phones revealed more than 500 photos and videos documenting the hunting, skinning and butchering of blackbucks, chital, chinkara and other protected species. Call detail records showed extensive coordination among the accused, with hundreds of calls exchanged during hunting operations.

Location data placed the accused across forest regions in Vidisha, Rajgarh, Raisen, Guna, Shajapur and Sagar districts in the days preceding the meat seizure. This established the existence of a structured, interstate poaching network rather than isolated instances of illegal hunting.

Investigators said the syndicate conducted safari-style operations targeting male antelopes and supplied wildlife meat, skins and horns to wealthy clients, particularly in Mumbai. The scale and method of operations indicated a well-organised racket with possible interstate and cross-border links.

Action under Arms Act pending; more arrests likely

Two separate cases have been registered, one for poaching and another for wildlife meat smuggling. Action under the Arms Act is still pending as the probe continues. STSF officials said more suspects were under watch and further arrests were expected.

The case remains one of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest wildlife crime investigations in recent years, exposing the growing sophistication of poaching networks and the persistent demand for exotic wildlife products.