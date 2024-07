MP Rainfall Update: Sharp Moderate Rain Lashes Bhopal, Leading To Water-Logging

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri as well as Raisen continued to experience very heavy rains on Monday. Kolaras in Shivpuri recorded 120.8 mm rainfall, while Raisen's Bareli experienced 102.6 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Sheopur Kalan, Shahdol and Maihar districts also experienced heavy rains, according to meteorological department officials.

Besides, Bhopal recorded sharp light to moderate rain on Monday leading to waterlogging in many pockets of city, especially localities in old Bhopal including Alpana Tiraha, Hamidia Road and Odia basti.

Thunderstorm and rain reported in all districts of divisions like Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Bhopal, Dewas, Shajapur (trace), Indore (trace), Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur districts in last 24 hours.

According to meteorological department, a trough is passing through Raisen and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh leading to rain and thunder with lightning. Heavy Rain with Lightning is likely to occur over Vidisha (Udayagiri), Raisen (Sanchi), Chhindwara, Central Shivpuri, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Jabalpur (Bhedaghat).

Moderate Rain with lightning is †over West and East Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Niwari (Orchha), Dhar (Mandu), Neemuch, Betul, Seoni, Narmadapuram ( Pachmarhi), Pandhurna (Pench), Balaghat, Sheopur, Morena, Datia (Ratangarh), Katni, Mauganj, Maihar and North Shahdol.

Light Thunderstorm with lightning is over Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Indore, Dewas, Agar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Harda, Narsinghpur, Gwalior, Barwani, Mandla, Satna, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Panna(Tigher Reserve), Umaria (Bandhavgarh), Sidhi, South Shahdol and Dindori.