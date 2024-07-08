MP: Three Of A Family Die, Two Critical After Their Car Loses Control & Rams Into Truck In Rajgarh

Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons of a family died and two were critically injured after their car lost control and rammed into a stationery truck in Rajgarh. The deceased include a woman and two men. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

The accident was so intense that the three people died on the spot itself. The injured have been referred to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

According to information, the deceased are identified as Attar Ramila (30), Hamji Khan (35) and Bhagwan Dagdu (32). They were residents of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. The family was travelling on the Agra Mumbai Highway, when near Saredi Village area the driver lost the control of the car and the vehicle rammed into a container truck that was parked on the roadside.

The accident occured at around 9:30 AM on Monday morning. The accident claimed the lives of three and severely injured two. The injured were immediately admitted to the local hospital in Pachore and were shifted to Shajapur for further treatment.

The family was a resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The family of the deceased have been notified.