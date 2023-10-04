MP: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Pitch For Congress In Dhar Tomorrow, Surjewala Inspects Venue

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Less than a week after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visited Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur, party’s National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Dhar on Thursday to make pitch for Kamal Nath.

Gandhi will reach Rajgarh of Sardarpur assembly of Dhar district on October 5 and will address the general meeting.

Congress officials are busy preparing for the programme. On Tuesday, the team from Priyanka Gandhi's office from Delhi inspected the helipad constructed, the waterproof dome being installed for the public meeting and Tantya Mama Pratima sthal.

During this, Madhya Pradesh Congress co-incharge Kuldeep Indora, National Secretary Satyanarayan Patel and regional MLA Pratap Grewal observed and gave necessary guidelines. MLA Grewal took a meeting of the workers in the meeting room of the Municipal Council and handed over responsibilities to the workers. He inspected the dome being prepared at the venue of the Marketing Society and gave instructions to speed up the work.

Randeep Surjewala to inspect the venue

Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala will arrive by helicopter for inspection. Due to this, two helipads are being constructed. MLA Grewal said that a historic meeting will be organised on October 5. The outline of the program is being finalised. On Tuesday, all the workers have been given various responsibilities. A huge dome is being prepared at the meeting venue, which is in the final stages. The work of helipad at Mohankheda is also in the final stages.

MLA Grewal said that Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach the helipad at Mohankheda at 12 noon on October 5. After this, she will visit the Guru temple and discuss with the pilgrimage trustees from across the country. At the venue of the meeting, Gandhi will be presented a statue of Tantya Mama, the pride of the tribal community, made of Ashtadhatu. The statue of Tantya Mama will be unveiled on this occasion.

According to the information, after landing at the helipad on October 5, Priyanka Gandhi will directly reach Mohankheda Tirtha and pay obeisance at the temple. After this she will meet the trustees. After which, she will unveil the statue of the great revolutionary Tantya Mama right in front of the agricultural produce market of Rajgarh. After this, she will reach the society ground and address the general meeting.

Former Chief Minister of the state and present State President of Congress Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala along with senior Congress leaders, former ministers, and MLAs will be present.

