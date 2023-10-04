 Bhopal: Social Media Volunteers Should Give Befitting Reply To Anti Nationals, Says BJP
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s election-in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and BJP state president VD Sharma asked the social media volunteers of the party to give a befitting reply to every conspiracy and design of anti nationals. They were addressing the social media volunteers meeting organized by BJP social media department on Tuesday.

Yadav said India has the ability to change the world. The real success of social media volunteers will be when they establish this narrative. Shedding light on the women empowerment measures taken by PM Narendra Modi, he said such things should reach maximum people. At the same time, he added that social media volunteers have to expose the opposition party’s narrative which is based on lies.

Sharma said the PM has taken many steps for the welfare of poor people and volunteer’s should disseminate this message till masses.

Bhopal: BJP Giving Tips To Old War Horses On How To Fight An Election
