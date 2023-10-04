Bhopal: BJP Giving Tips To Old War Horses On How To Fight An Election

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is giving tips to its old war horses like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narendra Singh Tomar on how to fight an election.

Vijayvargiya has won assembly elections six times, and Tomar has been a member of the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha.

The candidates, whose names were in the second list of contestants, were given tips at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday over how to work in the ensuing election.

In charge of state election Bhupendra Yadav, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and the candidates whose names were in the second list were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, they were told how to work in booths during electioneering. They were also told to meet the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government.

The Sarpanches who have lost elections should be associated with the party, and the booth workers of the Congress should also be connected to the BJP.

They were also told to meet the Sadhus and priests of various temples and to keep in touch with RSS workers.

In the meeting, it was also said that the old hands of the party know how to fight an election, so those who are fighting an election for the first time are being given tips on how to do electioneering.

